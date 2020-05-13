Marvin Lawrence Pierskalla, age 84, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in Northglenn, CO from cardiac- related issues. Marv was born July 29, 1935 in St. Cloud, MN to Lawrence and Alvina(Hechtel) Pierskalla. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge he attended Northwestern College and Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Minneapolis from which he received a Master of Divinity degree. He married Elaine Willems on June 1, 1957. They had three sons and later divorced. Marvin was ordained as a Baptist minister and served at churches in Morris, MN, Chicago Heights and Oak Lawn, lL, and Niwot, CO. He later worked as an insurance agent in Boulder, CO with the Farmers Insurance Group. On September 13, 2003 he married Carol Lynn Marshall in Boulder, CO. Marv and Lynn enjoyed hiking and attending their grandchildren's events. He was always quick with a smile and a kind word for everyone he met...here to be of service to others. Marv is survived by his wife Lynn of Northglenn, sons Terrance (Joan) of Gilbert, AZ, Anthony (Heather) of Phoenix, AZ, and David (Lori) of Brighton, CO; grandson Ryan Pierskalla of Thornton, CO; granddaughters Melissa(Robert) Johnson of Blooming Prairie, MN, and Kaylee Pierskalla of Brighton, CO; great granddaughter Madison Johnson; sisters Delila Pierce of Golden Valley, MN and Sarasota FL, and Clarrene Hickey (Lee) of Minneapolis; and brothers Melbourne (Nancy) of Silver Spring, MD and Norman (Janet) of Brooklyn Park, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Luella Klotter (Craig), and a brother, Vernon (Joan). A Celebration of Marv's Life will be scheduled at a later time.

