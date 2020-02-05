Home

Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Valmont Community Presbyterian Church
3262 61st Street
Boulder,, CO
Marvyl Holder Obituary
Marvyl Holder, formerly of Boulder, passed from this world on January 29, 2020 at The Green House Homes at Marisol in Loveland, Colorado. Visitation will take place at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place in Boulder, Colorado on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-8pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Valmont Community Presbyterian Church, 3262 61st Street, Boulder, Colorado on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10am. A full obituary may be found at www.cristmortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 5, 2020
