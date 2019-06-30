|
|
Mary Agnes "Aggie" Ruh Madden died in the early morning of Tuesday June 25, 2019 of Alzheimer's Disease. Born July 6, 1939, Aggie grew up in the Edison Park neighborhood of Chicago, IL; she attended St. Scholastica's High School and married Roland Madden on December 30, 1961. The couple relocated to Boulder in 1967. While raising a family, Aggie attended seven separate colleges in earning her degrees - a BA in English and a MA in Education. She was involved in education throughout her professional life - as teacher, administrator, and as Director of Student Retention Services at CU Boulder for 20 years. All her life, Aggie shared her amazing vitality and joie de vivre with others. Proud and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Aggie dedicated her generosity to fostering circles of people, enthusiastically bringing together and preserving communities (large and small) of positive purposes. Aggie had a magical excitement in discovering others and a sustaining faith in the power of shared humanity. A restless, creative, inquisitive, determinedly optimistic spirit, in retirement Aggie traveled extensively to all corners of the world; was an accomplished watercolorist (aggiemadden.com); and most enjoyed time spent with her beloved Rol in their homes in Boulder and, just up the hill from the open ocean, in Carlsbad, CA. Mary Agnes is survived by her husband Roland; her sister Kathleen (Jim) Peterson of Barrington, IL; daughters Kathleen of Bakersfield, CA and Mary Margaret of Las Vegas, NV; sons John (Christine Richards) of Richland Center, WI and Michael (Kath) Madden of Boulder; and eight grandchildren Thomas, Molly, Reilly, John, Roland, James, Kathleen, and Emily. A visitation will be held at Crist Mortuary from 2 - 6 PM on Sunday July 7, 2019. A funeral mass will be held on Monday July 8; further details can be found at www. cristmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers consider memorial donations to The (alz.org) or The Sierra Club.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 30, 2019