Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes Madden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Agnes Madden Obituary
Mary Agnes "Aggie" Ruh Madden died in the early morning of Tuesday June 25, 2019 of Alzheimer's Disease. Born July 6, 1939, Aggie grew up in the Edison Park neighborhood of Chicago, IL; she attended St. Scholastica's High School and married Roland Madden on December 30, 1961. The couple relocated to Boulder in 1967. While raising a family, Aggie attended seven separate colleges in earning her degrees - a BA in English and a MA in Education. She was involved in education throughout her professional life - as teacher, administrator, and as Director of Student Retention Services at CU Boulder for 20 years. All her life, Aggie shared her amazing vitality and joie de vivre with others. Proud and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Aggie dedicated her generosity to fostering circles of people, enthusiastically bringing together and preserving communities (large and small) of positive purposes. Aggie had a magical excitement in discovering others and a sustaining faith in the power of shared humanity. A restless, creative, inquisitive, determinedly optimistic spirit, in retirement Aggie traveled extensively to all corners of the world; was an accomplished watercolorist (aggiemadden.com); and most enjoyed time spent with her beloved Rol in their homes in Boulder and, just up the hill from the open ocean, in Carlsbad, CA. Mary Agnes is survived by her husband Roland; her sister Kathleen (Jim) Peterson of Barrington, IL; daughters Kathleen of Bakersfield, CA and Mary Margaret of Las Vegas, NV; sons John (Christine Richards) of Richland Center, WI and Michael (Kath) Madden of Boulder; and eight grandchildren Thomas, Molly, Reilly, John, Roland, James, Kathleen, and Emily. A visitation will be held at Crist Mortuary from 2 - 6 PM on Sunday July 7, 2019. A funeral mass will be held on Monday July 8; further details can be found at www. cristmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers consider memorial donations to The (alz.org) or The Sierra Club.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now