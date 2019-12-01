Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood & Myers Funeral Services
2969 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 440-3960
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:15 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
1316 Mapleton
Boulder, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tagliola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cathryn Tagliola


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cathryn Tagliola Obituary
Mary Cathryn Tagliola, 75, of Boulder, Colorado passed away on October 20, 2019. Mary was born on December 5, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri to Stanley and Bernadeen DeMian. Paul and Mary were married on February 1, 1963 in River Forrest, Illinois. The young family moved to Boulder, Colorado in June, 1968. Mary later earned her BA from Denver's Metro State University in Wholistic Health and Wellness. Mary was a dedicated wife and homemaker for 56 years. She excelled at cooking, gardening and interior decorating. She spent her private time reading theology and fiction. Mary enjoyed visiting the Botanic Gardens and attending the theater in Denver. Mary and Paul have been members of the Boulder Country Club since 1976. In her later years, Mary enjoyed spending time with her knitting group in Boulder and attending Mass with the Catholic community in Lyons. Mary is survived by her husband, Paul and two sons, Michael (Erin) and Joseph (Amy); two grandchildren, Roman and Lauren; and two sisters, Carol Cassell and Jo Anne Corrigan. The funeral Mass will be on Thursday, December 5 at 10:15 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, located at 1316 Mapleton in Boulder. The Mass will be followed by a reception downstairs. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -