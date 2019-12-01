|
Mary Cathryn Tagliola, 75, of Boulder, Colorado passed away on October 20, 2019. Mary was born on December 5, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri to Stanley and Bernadeen DeMian. Paul and Mary were married on February 1, 1963 in River Forrest, Illinois. The young family moved to Boulder, Colorado in June, 1968. Mary later earned her BA from Denver's Metro State University in Wholistic Health and Wellness. Mary was a dedicated wife and homemaker for 56 years. She excelled at cooking, gardening and interior decorating. She spent her private time reading theology and fiction. Mary enjoyed visiting the Botanic Gardens and attending the theater in Denver. Mary and Paul have been members of the Boulder Country Club since 1976. In her later years, Mary enjoyed spending time with her knitting group in Boulder and attending Mass with the Catholic community in Lyons. Mary is survived by her husband, Paul and two sons, Michael (Erin) and Joseph (Amy); two grandchildren, Roman and Lauren; and two sisters, Carol Cassell and Jo Anne Corrigan. The funeral Mass will be on Thursday, December 5 at 10:15 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, located at 1316 Mapleton in Boulder. The Mass will be followed by a reception downstairs. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 1, 2019