We said goodbye to Mary Catherine Coughlin on March 11, 2020. After courageously battling cancer for a decade, she passed peacefully and surrounded by her family in Louisville, Colorado. Mary was born December 7, 1947 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to John and Annabelle Kelly, soon to be joined by her brother, Michael Kelly of San Juan Capistrano, California. Mary graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and St. Mary's School of Nursing in Madison, Wisconsin in 1970. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, Colorado. Mary loved to help others: she fostered many children, volunteered at the Boulder Community Food Share and supported her children as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate. She enjoyed spending time with her family and diligently kept them connected through the Coughlin news network. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles ("Chuck"), five children, brother Mike (Ellen), eleven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Katie Coughlin (Warwick Norton) of Irvington, NY; Molly Easley of Highlands Ranch, CO; Bridget (Al) Sheriff of Winston Salem, NC; KC (Chrisy) Coughlin of Staten Island, NY; Ciara Coughlin (Marcus Morrow) of Durham, NC. Mary will be missed as she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Lafayette, Colorado on Monday March 16, 2020 at 10:00am. More information can be found at www.DarrellHoweMortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020