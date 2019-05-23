|
|
Mary Frances Scollin passed gently on 5/17/19 of natural causes at the age of 88. Born in Norfolk and raised in Hampton, Virginia, she is survived by her son, William Jester; daughter, Donna Jester; daughter, Peggy Bashline; sister, Barbara Goff; brother, Willard Patterson; son-in-law, Dennis Bashline. She resided in the beauty of Boulder's Sunshine Canyon for 40 years, loving the wildlife and the serenity only mountain living can offer. She was a person who seemed to realize not so much that each day was a precious gift but that those she loved were the truest of gifts to be cherished. Her tremendous passion for life and ability to embrace the moment are engraved like words to stone for those who knew her best. Time + Love = Forever, Mary Frances
Published in The Daily Camera on May 23, 2019