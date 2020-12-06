Mary Lucille Hoback Ross, known to her friends as Lou or Luie, died peacefully in her sleep early on Dec. 3, 2020. She was born April 3, 1927, to Margaret Jenkins Reed and Harold J. Reed in Grinnell, Iowa, and lived in Brooklyn, IA for seven years. She graduated from North H.S. in Omaha, NE and attended Doane College in Crete, NE, where she met John Hoback. They were married in Omaha in June, 1950. John preceded her in death in March, 1990. They spent many years in Albuquerque, NM, where John was the first principal of Del Norte High School and where their four children, Tom, Sue, Boyd and Dan, were born. They moved to Boulder, CO in 1969. Most of Lou's years were spent being a homemaker and mother, and enjoying volunteer work in schools, churches and hospitals in Albuquerque and Boulder. She was active in First Presbyterian Church, Boulder, volunteering as a clerical assistant, member of Presbyterian Women's Association, Church Circle and the Mariners group. Lou was a member of several bridge groups and loved the sociability and challenge of them. Gardening was a passion for several years with tomatoes, raspberries and dahlias her specialties. Crossword puzzles and word games were a favorite challenge to start her day. She wrote poems for her own enjoyment. Every year, for well over 50 years, she penned a rhyming epistle she used for a Christmas card, outlining family fun times, trips, achievements, sorrows and losses. Upbeat and positive by nature, she claimed her glass was always half-full, and not half-empty. More than just a positive person, though, Lou lived out her faith with a generous spirit and non-judgmental acceptance of everyone. Lou was employed by the University of Colorado, Division of Continuing Education for nine years and retired in 1988. She married Richard H. Ross in Boulder in 1992. They spent several years traveling to over forty foreign countries, attending live theater performances and visiting their children and grandchildren within the United States. Besides her husband, Lou is survived by son Thomas Hoback and wife Cindy of Orlando, FL, their children Brittany and Nikolas, and great grandson Isaac; Boyd Hoback and wife Heidi of Denver, CO, their children Lukas and Mackenna; and Daniel Hoback of Erie, CO and his children Halle and Harrison Hoback and Lee O'Toole of England. Also, surviving are a sister, Pat Downie of Irvine, CA, a brother, Richard Reed of Las Vegas, NV, stepdaughters Janet Wadlow of Lyons, CO, Luann Brittenham of Haines, AK, and Connie Menger of Granite Canon, WY, and stepson Richard K. Ross of Erie, CO, along with several step-great grandchildren and one step-great grandson. Lou's daughter, Susan Hoback, sister Dorothy Rogers, brother Don Reed, and stepdaughter Diane Nein preceded her in death. A celebration of her life may be scheduled once this Covid crap subsides. Memorial gifts may be sent to Emergency Family Assistance Association, 1575 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder, CO, 80302. Remembrances may be posted to her (Mary Lou Ross) Facebook page.

