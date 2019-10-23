Home

Mary Kay Hudson Obituary
Mary Kay Hudson passed away June 7, 2019 at MorningStar Memory Care in Boulder, Colorado. She was 83 years old. Mary Kay was born on November 16, 1935 in Sterling, Colorado. She graduated from Boulder High School where she was an excellent student. She attended Colorado University and married her high school sweetheart, Jim Hudson; they had four children, D. Diane Carlson, James D. Hudson Jr., Joseph Dale Hudson, and John Lawrence Hudson. Mary Kay was an avid player of games of all kinds including bridge, where she was a member of a local bridge club. It was well known that she was extremely competitive. She was also a member of the Fortnightly Club of Boulder. She enjoyed making cookies for all the members of her family. Mary Kay was very adventurous and she and her husband, Jim enjoyed traveling to many foreign countries. She was an avid scuba diver who would dive at any time under any conditions. She enjoyed being involved with Santa's house and was a volunteer at Boulder Community Hospital for twenty years. She is survived by her husband, four children, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 23, 2019
