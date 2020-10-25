1/1
Mary Kihl
Mary Eleanor Kihl, 82, passed away peacefully in Stuart, FL, on October 18, 2020, with her family by her side. Mary was born September 26, 1938, in Kingston, Ontario, to Anne and Jeff Armstrong, both deceased. In 1960, Mary met the love of her life, Rolf Kihl and they married in 1963. Mary and Rolf moved to Colorado in 1968 where they raised three beautiful, active children. Both became avid Colorado Buff football fans and enjoyed cheering them on every Saturday afternoon. Mary worked in a law office in Boulder, Colorado before moving to Stuart, FL in 1999, where she enjoyed time at the beach with her husband and shopping trips with her friends. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Rolf; daughters Erica Ambrose (Billy) of East Taunton, MA., Andrea Ferrie (Bill) of Lafayette, CO.; and son Jeff Kihl (Leanne) of Fort Collins, CO.; brother Robert Armstrong of Morrisburg, Ontario and 8 beautiful grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Jeffrey Armstrong, Douglas Armstrong and sister Patricia McCaully.

Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 25, 2020.
