Long-time Boulder resident, Mary Lou Clarey Schlapia, passed away at her home on October 17, 2020. She was 92 years old. A Boulder resident for the past 63 years, Mary Lou was born in Clearfield, Iowa to Cecil H. Clarey and Ida Lena (Ethington) Clarey Wood, on November 19, 1927. She grew up in Iowa, where she met the love of her life, Charles Russell "Russ" Schlapia, whom she married in 1947. Mary Lou, Russ, and their first two daughters—LouAnn and Lyn—moved to Boulder in 1957. Shortly after arriving in Boulder, their third daughter, Lora, was born. After moving to Boulder, Mary Lou helped Russ start a custom woodworking business called The Wood Shop, where she served as the bookkeeper. In 1974, Mary Lou started working for the Boulder County Clerk's Elections Division, where she worked until she retired in 1995. Mary Lou played girls' basketball and competed in track for Clearfield High School. In Colorado, she played on the Boulder County co-ed softball team, and she bowled in a local women's league. She continued bowling as a member of a senior league well into her eighties. Mary Lou was also a devoted fan of the Rockies, Broncos, and the CU sports teams. For many years she traveled to Arizona during the Rockies' Spring Training. Music was important to Mary Lou. In high school, she played tenor sax in the marching band and sang in the glee club and chorus. She was a long-time member of the board of directors for the Boulder Friends of Jazz. In 1964, she earned the everlasting gratitude of her three pre-teen daughters when she took them to see the Beatles perform at Red Rocks. After moving to Boulder, Mary Lou served as a Girl Scout troop leader and a Sunday school teacher for the First United Methodist Church. She remained active in the church's Methodist Women's Circle. She also belonged to the Boulder Garden Club. After the death of her beloved Russ, Mary Lou joined the Widowed Men and Women of America. A frequent world traveler, Mary Lou took over 25 cruises. But mostly Mary Lou, or as her great-grandchildren called her, G.G., enjoyed spending time with her family. Her Boulder home hosted birthday parties for her family throughout the year, as well as Christmas and Easter parties. She loved attending her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's concerts, plays, marching band parades, and sporting events. Recently, Mary Lou finished writing her memoir, a chronicle of life in Iowa and Colorado called, The Way It Was. Mary Lou loved people. She could strike up a conversation with anyone. She always had a smile, and she was ready to listen and give encouragement to friends and family alike. She had a way about her that made everyone enjoy being with her. In addition to her parents and her parents-in-law, Floyd and Ocie (Miller) Schlapia, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Russell Schlapia, and her sister Dorothy (Clarey) Routh. Mary Lou is survived by her three daughters: LouAnn S. Babicz (Marty) of Longmont, Lyn Heimbecher of Boulder, and Lora Norelius of Longmont. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren—Dawn Hertzig (Paul) of Wake Forest, NC, Benjamin Reed (Lupita) of Los Angeles, BreeAnna Reed of Lafayette, Brittany Reed of Lafayette, Stefan Heimbecher of Boulder, Lyssa Gad of Denver, Jarod Norelius (Yazyth) of Denver, and Brendon Norelius (Carmella) of Milliken. Mary Lou was very proud of her great-grandchildren—Isaiah Hertzig (Cheyenne), Isabella Hertzig, Ilaina Hertzig, Osmara Figueroa (Ysenia), Brenda Figueroa, Alex Gonzalez, Julian Melvin, Hazel Brawley, Cataleya Norelius, Conor Norelius, Angelina Gomez, Abram Gomez, Sariyah Gomez, Aleksis Norelius, and Annaleysia Norelius. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held in 2021. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation Trees in Memory program at: https://shop.arborday. org/trees-in-memory

