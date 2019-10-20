|
|
Longtime Boulder resident Mary Margery Mulkern Behr of Sunrise Senior Living of Boulder passed away Oct. 14 after a long illness. She was 88 years-old. Mary was born to John and Genevieve Mulkern in Chicago, Ill. on May 11, 1931. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Patricia, and is survived by her younger sister, Nancy. She graduated from Taft High School in Chicago and attended Illinois Normal (Illinois State University) where she graduated with a degree in education. She taught physical education at LaGrange High School in Chicago before moving to Boulder in 1957. She met her husband, Raymond J. Behr Jr., in 1959. They were married in Boulder on April 18, 1959 and were together for 57 years until his death in 2017. Mary taught elementary school physical education at several schools in the Boulder Valley School District, including Mesa Elementary in Boulder, Lafayette Elementary and Coal Creek Elementary School in Louisville. She was also a member and an active participant of the Boulder Valley Education Association. Mary had a passion for athletics. She played volleyball, field hockey and was a cheerleader in high school and in college. A devoted mother and wife, Mary also was a fixture at her sons' athletic events, including football, basketball and summer baseball games. Later in life, Mary developed a passion for watching Duke basketball. Mary's involvement with Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church also was strong. She attended mass regularly and served as a Eucharistic minister. She is survived by her three sons, Michael Clay Behr, Steven Douglas Behr and Jeffrey Brian Behr. A funeral mass is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Boulder at 10 a.m. A reception is also scheduled for Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. at Greenwood and Myers Mortuary. The burial will be held Oct. 21 at Mountain View Memorial Park at 10 a.m. To send condolences please go to www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 20, 2019