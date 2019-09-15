|
|
Mary Richardson Thulin of Highlands Ranch, Colorado went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 10, 2019. She was 81. Mary was born on November 5, 1937 to Dow and Hilda Richardson of Kokomo, Indiana. Mary earned her B.S. in Education from Indiana University. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Mary was preceded in death by her Husband, Charles N. Thulin, on February 28, 2018. Mary and Chuck were married on June 4, 1960. After traveling in the Air Force to Rapid City, South Dakota and Guam, Chuck and Mary moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1970. Mary was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder serving as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Coordinator, Bible Study Leader, Mentor Mom for Mops and as a Deacon. She also led discussion groups for Bible Study Fellowship for 15 years and served as Teaching Leader for three years. Through State Farm Insurance Company, Chuck and Mary traveled to Europe, Maui and the Bahamas. Their favorite vacation places were Sanibel Island, Florida and the "Big House" in Breckenridge, Colorado. Chuck and Mary have four children; Jill Thulin Lepetsos (Greg) of Littleton, CO., Jeff Thulin (Julene) of Arvada, CO., Reverend Ted Thulin (Tara) of Austin, TX and Tom Thulin of Highlands Ranch, CO. Eleven Grandchildren; David Marrs (Destiny), Nicole and Andrew Lepetsos, Amber Hart (Mark), Brandon Thulin, Kyle, Peyton and Holly Thulin, Annie, Rylie and Michael Thulin. Two Great Grandchildren; Natalie and Madelyn Marrs. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM Monday September 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 1820 15th Street, Boulder, CO 80302. Private family graveside services at Golden Cemetery in Golden, CO. Memorials are suggested to Mary's son Ted's Church; The Vine, 5424 West Highway 290, Austin, TX 78735. www.heflebowerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 15, 2019