Mary (Maria) P. Wyshak, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, of Boulder, CO, passed away on May 4th, 2020 at age 93. Born November 20th, 1926 in Boston, MA to parents James and Mary Grady Prasinos. Maria grew up in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High and Latin School. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biochemistry from Regis College (MA) and a Master's Degree in Education from Salem State College (MA). Maria married George H. Wyshak, on January 28th, 1951 in Cambridge. She worked as a substitute teacher, a librarian, and as the office manager of her husband's dental practice. Maria was also the president of the Women's Auxiliary to the Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS) where she instituted a volunteer program that provided information on nutrition and dental health. In 1976, Maria helped pioneer the first New England Regional Dental Conference: The Yankee Dental Congress. After Maria and George moved to Boulder in 2005, she volunteered for the Rocky Mountain School for the Musical Arts and served on the Board of CALMING KIDS: Creating a Non-Violent World. In 2009, she published a cookbook entitled "Maria's Kitchen: The Foodprint of My Life." Survivors include her husband, George, her son, James, and her daughter, Dee, of Boulder, CO, her son, John, and his wife, Nazifa, of Calabasas, CA, along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, the passions of her life. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 9th, 11:00 A.M. MST., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Boulder, CO., will be live-streamed at www.Events. EarthCoast. Live/Wyshak. A celebration of her life will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the non-profit, CALMING KIDS, at calmingkids.org or 4750 Quail Creek Lane, Boulder, CO 80301. The Wyshak Family thanks you for your kind thoughts and loving remembrances. For online messages and signing of the guestbook for the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

