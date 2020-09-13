1/1
Mary Zedrick
It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mary on Thursday, September third. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mary is preceded in death by her son Zedrick, parents George and Linda, siblings John and Debbie. She is survived by husband Jeff, daughter Reann, granddaughter Karter, sisters Tressa (Chad) and Georgi (Jeff). Mary was a wonderful person who lived a life filled of music and dancing. She enjoyed putting a sparkle in the world and helped others find theirs. She saw wrong turns as new adventures and a friend in everyone she met. Mary's quote "You make my heart shine". Due to COVID-19 her service is private.

Published in The Daily Camera on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
Mary,
Your friendship made my heart shine and I will miss you always. May you dance in the light of God’s love. ❤
Julia
Friend
