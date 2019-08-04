|
MaryAnn Kelsey was born in Earlham, Iowa, to Dr. & Mrs. Robert Marshall Kelsey and attended schools in Earlham, Neosho and Joplin, MO and Cheyenne, WY. She was in the Cheyenne Central High School class of 1953 and University of Wyoming's class of 1957. MaryAnn joined the United Airlines, attending training in Cheyenne. Based first in New York and then Boston for 18 months, she returned to New York as a supervisor for three years. In June of 1961, MaryAnn and Brooks W. Heenan, of Manhattan, were married in Glencoe, LI, NY. They first lived on Long Island and MaryAnn continued to work for United Airlines Stewardess Services as a scheduler, until the birth of their first child, Todd. Before their second child, Jennifer, was born they moved to Bronxville, NY. When Todd and Jennifer were 2 and 3 years old, the family settled in Wyckoff, NJ, where they lived for the next 16 years. In 1981, MaryAnn, Todd and Jennifer moved to Denver, Colorado, where she became the Administrative Manager for Wickliff & Company, a Denver Developer. She later held the same position for Saunders Construction. In February of 1988 MaryAnn and James L. Triplett, of Denver, were married in Colorado Springs. At various times, Jim and MaryAnn had homes in Denver, Roxborough Park and Boulder, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota and Arizona. They traveled extensively, making Home Exchanges all over the world. After the death of her second husband, MaryAnn settled back in Gunbarrel/Boulder, where she became a Boulder County Peer Counselor and sat on the Boards of the Aging Advisory Council of Boulder County, as well as the Fountain Greens Master Homeowners Association. The happiest times for MaryAnn, known to many as Mimi, were those spent with her children and their families. She was very proud if and completely devoted to her children and grandchildren, who gave her the greatest pleasure and were the highlight of her life. MaryAnn is survived by her two children, Todd Kelsey Heenan of Fort Collins, CO and Jennifer Burr Heenan Scheifele (Scott) of Boulder, CO, a brother, John R. Kelsey (Katherine Kane) of West Hartford, CT, 3 grandchildren, Payton, Cole and Allie Scheifele of Boulder, 2 step-grandchildren Grant and Joelle Lurie of Boulder, two step-children James B. Triplett of Honolulu, HI and Melissa Triplett Lurie of Boulder and former step-son-in-law David T. Lurie of Boulder. She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, as well as her parents. Any donations should be addressed to the Boulder, County Aging Advisory Council. P.O. Box 471, Boulder, CO 80306 or a .
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 4, 2019