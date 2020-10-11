Maryanne Hastings passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2020, after an acute illness. Her husband of 48 years and daughter were at her side. Maryanne was born October 20, 1950, in Neenah, Wisconsin, to Henry Wise Wood, Jr., and Doris Eileen (Willoughby) Wood. She moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a toddler, where she lived until leaving for St. Catherine's boarding school in Richmond, Virginia, then Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland. She met Charles Hastings while in school in Baltimore, and they married on June 30, 1972. Their beloved only child Elizabeth was born in Baltimore on July 4, 1976. Charles and Maryanne moved to Boulder in 1977, where she made her home for the rest of her life. She had a lifelong interest in metaphysics, which led to some of her deepest friendships. Her friends saw her as a counselor, an endless source of wisdom and healing. She is survived by her husband Charlie, daughter Elizabeth, and grandchildren Michelle, Andrew, and Matthew, as well as a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by both parents and a half-sister, Joan DeVisser. A private graveside service was held October 9, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder. Due to COVID-19, no memorial service will be held at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at https://www. dignitymemorial.com/ en-ca/obituaries/ boulder-co/maryanne- hastings-9392294. Memorial contributions in Maryanne's name may be directed to the Pacific Whale Foundation.

