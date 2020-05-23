Matthew Hayes Osborne, 43, of Annapolis, MD and Boulder, CO, died on May 15, 2020. Born in Howard County, MD, Matt was a 1996 "Baker's Dozen" graduate of McDonogh School in Owings Mills, MD. Matt attended the school for 13 years. There, he was an agile wrestler, a fierce long-stick lacrosse defender and a respected football captain. Matt was a dean's list student at Virginia Tech. Following graduation, he attended the University of Maryland Francis S. Carey School of Law. During this time, Matt reconnected with his preschool classmate, Heather McManus. Heather became the love of his life, and the two married in January, 2002. As a member of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Colorado State Bar Associations, Matt provided pro bono advocacy for the sick, the marginalized and children. In the last years of his life, Matt admirably devoted himself to addiction recovery. While in treatment, he forged lasting friendships. He spent hours on the phone and traveled many miles to support friends in need. Yet the relationships Matt treasured most were with his beloved family. Fatherhood was the greatest joy of his life. From sidelines to fieldtrips, Matt was enthusiastically involved in all aspects of his children's lives. He volunteered as a baseball and lacrosse coach, and will forever be a happy part of many childhood memories. Matt is survived by his children: Annabelle, Hamish, Scarlett, Christine and Drew, and their mother, Heather. Matthew's mother, Christine (Clugage) Osborne, siblings Andrew (Rachel Elsea) Osborne, Jennifer Burke (Michael), and a tribe of nieces and nephews are grateful for the light Matt brought to their lives. An aunt, Kristin Rohr, and hundreds of friends who cared deeply for him, were of special importance. Matt was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Hamish S. Osborne, in 2016. The Osborne family wishes to thank the friends and professionals who cared for Matthew along the way. In lieu of flowers, donations in Matt's honor can be made to https://www.palannapolis.com/

