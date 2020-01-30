|
Maureen passed away suddenly on January 28, 2020. Maureen was born in 1954 in Kenmore, NY and was the beloved wife of Rick Ruffino. They were married on the Greek island of Santorini and had an intense love of travel which they shared for more than 40 years. Maureen graduated from SUNY College at Buffalo and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and was very talented; designing accessories for Ralph Lauren, Guy Laroche and others. She had her own juried studio for leather goods, handbags and luggage in the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia. Maureen made many trips abroad for work and pleasure and was a dynamic person who treasured her relationships. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred Hoar; in-laws Fred and Annette Ruffino; nephew David Hoar and brother-in-law Fred Ruffino. She is survived by her loving husband Rick, her siblings; Richard (Elinor) Hoar, James Hoar, Kathy (Dave) Boline, Tom (Mary Ann) Hoar, Tim (Ruth) Hoar and John (Anne) Hoar; brother-in-laws Robert (Joan) Ruffino, Michael (Sue) Ruffino; and sister-in-law Daryl (Fred) Ruffino. Maureen will be dearly missed by nieces and nephews: Richard Hoar (Elayne), Jennifer Gallagher (Ella), Katie Jones (Abby, Rose, Edie), Dan Hoar (James, Emilia, Clara, Elinor), Emalie Townley, Sean Hoar, Scott Hoar (Hanna, Margot), Shanna Hoar, Ryan Boline (Anna, Lily), Kyle Boline, Caitlin Willis, Kristen Hoar, Conor Hoar, Kasey Penfield, Samantha Hoar, Jessica Ruffino (Joe, Sam, Matt and Nina), Ian Ruffino, Jennifer Ferraina (Frankie and Johnnie), Zachary Ruffino, Rob Ruffino, Matt Ruffino, Tim Ruffino, Allison Ruffino, Michael Ruffino (Rhea) and many friends. Maureen loved fashion and dressed stylishly even at a young age. She had been to Italy 25 times and especially loved Tuscany. She was particularly generous with her closet and designs and loved to find 'that perfect item' for someone. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rick & Maureen's home starting at 2PM Saturday February 1. Another Celebration will be held at a later date in Buffalo NY.
Published in The Daily Camera from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020