Mel Holzman, 83, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020, following a fall on June 12 that resulted in an inoperable head injury. Mel was born in Los Angeles on December 13, 1936, to Phil and Phyllis Holzman, and has been a Boulder resident since 1963. Mel graduated from John Burroughs High School in Burbank in 1955, where he was a track star, setting state records in the 100 yard dash. He graduated from Occidental College in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in physics. After service in the US Air Force, Mel attended the University of Colorado, receiving a PhD in physics. Most of his career was spent working in fiber optics in industrial and medical applications; he held early patents for optical fiber connectors. Mel enjoyed an active life as a private pilot, skier, boater, fly fisherman, bicyclist, and world traveler. He is survived by his wife Jane, son Doug, daughter-in-law Deanne, grandchildren Cooper and Casey, sister Susan, and brother Carl. A family burial service will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at the River View Cemetery in Minturn, Colorado. A celebration of his life will be held post-COVID. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grand Canyon Trust in Flagstaff, Arizona or to Denver Hospice.

