Melanie Killinger-Vowell was born in Boston, Massachusetts and died of lung cancer in Boulder on Sept. 27th.
Melanie lived in Boulder since 1974. During her grade school years, she moved with her family from Stow, MA to Bloomington, IN to Southern California (she loved the ocean!) to Flint, MI.
Melanie graduated from the now-closed Flint Central High School in 1970. After graduation, she worked at the candy counter of a drug store in downtown Flint. She soon became interested in social justice issues which led to working at Flint's Genesee County District Attorney's office. While working there, she took courses at Mott Community College and at the University of Michigan. Working at the DA's office helped her envision and establish UP, Inc., a drug/crisis drop-in center in Flint's inner city. In recognition of this achievement, Melanie and her co-founders were invited to speak at the National District Attorney Association's annual conference in San Francisco, CA in 1972 to discuss the obstacles they faced in establishing the center.
At Flint's Genesee County Legal Services, Melanie helped low-income women navigate the legal system, particularly with civil and domestic issues. She hosted meetings to instruct women how to file their own divorce petitions so they could take their cases through court without hiring a lawyer, an expense few of them could afford.
In 1974, Melanie moved to Boulder with her future husband Dan A. Vowell. She and Dan had met during their senior year of high school and he took her to the senior prom.
In Boulder, Melanie continued to pursue social justice and serving the public, finding employment at the Boulder County Court Clerk's office. Although she was an avid learner and enjoyed taking courses at CU, she found she couldn't tolerate the traditional teaching methods and "school" setting. After one agonizing semester, she finally let go of the pressure to get a degree and never looked back. It was such a relief for her to finally "put that Issue. To. Bed."
Melanie and Dan married on July 16, 1977 at Long Lake in the Indian Peaks Wilderness area.
For many years, Melanie worked as a paralegal at various law firms in Boulder, including at Boulder County Legal Services where she continued to help individuals file divorce proceedings on their own.
Her final legal work was advocating for those filing for medical malpractice and product liability. Melanie noticed that it was becoming the norm for insurance companies representing doctors and corporations to bombard small law firms with extremely time-consuming discovery and other make-work requests in order to discourage them from filing suits against their clients.
By 1993, Melanie had had enough of the legal profession and was ready to try something different. Rekindling an interest in gardening that she had enjoyed over the years with her husband, she enrolled in CSU's Master Gardener Program in Longmont, receiving her Master Gardener Certificate in May 1993. That fall, with this certificate plus her hands-on experience gardening in the Front Range's tough climate, she opened Gaea Gardening which specialized in design, maintenance, and installation of xeric perennial gardens.
After five years running Gaea Gardening, Melanie turned her attention to Dan, to cooking, to the family home, and to their then dog-hter, Julia.
In 2004, Melanie was invited to do research for the documentary film Outfoxed: Rupert Murdoch's War on Journalism. She was one of the primary researchers and compilers of the tactics used by Fox News to discredit left-wing viewpoints and to promote their corporate agenda. When the film premiered, she was flown to New York City as an honored guest. Completing this media research and having it catalogued in the Library of Congress was one of her proudest achievements.
Shortly afterwards, Melanie was hired as a blogger at Newshounds.us ("We Watch Fox So You Don't Have To") until November 2008. This involved watching Fox News five days a week, an hour per day, to document such techniques as how Fox negatively portrays those who question the ruling class while depicting itself as representing "the folks." Melanie believed it crucial that the public recognize that "Fox News" is not journalism, but a corporate, 1%-er propaganda producer that "should not be allowed to use the word 'news' in its name." Melanie remained an avid watcher and critic of media coverage up until her final days.
Melanie left the Newshounds in 2008 to begin a "Fox Detox" to allow her brain to return to "a more normal healthy state. " She once again found solace and beauty in her garden, enjoying long walks with the family dogs, and volunteering weekly at Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFFA), which she continued until 2012.
In 2011, Melanie's husband Dan began having physical problems and was forced to retire as a 30+ year South Boulder letter carrier with the USPS. After that, Melanie devoted most of her time to Dan.
After four sweet, heartbreaking and, at times, traumatic years, Dan died on July 25, 2015. Dan and Melanie were together ten days beyond their 38th wedding anniversary (not counting the years they were together before they married). Melanie had been hoping for 20 more; Dan imagined he'd live to 80, not 64.
An agnostic all her life, Melanie took comfort in hoping that she would be reunited with Dan upon her death. (She should have the answer to that by now). Melanie will love Dan until the end of time: "He was the sweetest man who ever lived." She is so happy he had the patience to put up with her for so long. If there is an afterlife, she believes they are together now.
Lessons learned: Enjoy every minute because life goes by in a flash. Yes, it's a cliché, but most of what bothers us is small stuff: Let it go. As a lifelong lover of Nature, Melanie wishes the best for Planet Earth: "Good luck! You're going to need it."
Melanie was predeceased by her brother Eric David Killinger (Feb. 7, 1988); and by dog "children" O'Douglas, Isis (named after Bob Dylan's song), O'Douglas II, Julia, Miss Fillie (June 2017), and her beloved Mr. Al (Oct. 2018). She leaves her brother Marc Tarry Killinger of Boulder.
No formal funeral services are planned. Melanie and Dan's ashes will be combined with those of her dear dogs who have died over the last 14 years-- and tossed into the wind.
Donations may be made to EFFA (efaa.org), the Southern Poverty Law Center (spicenter.org) or to Remote Area Medical (ramusa.org).
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 6, 2019