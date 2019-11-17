|
|
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Melba Shepard passed away peacefully in her sleep with family in attendance. Melba started life in Utica, Kansas where she experienced the depression and dust storms. She graduated from nursing school in Kansas City, followed by brief stints as a model, and as an airline hostess for Mid-Continent Airlines. In 1950 she met and married Paul Shepard. She then worked as a nurse in New Haven, Conn., supporting them both while he completed post-graduate studies at Yale University. While living in Galesburg, IL, during the 1950s, she gave birth to three children. After a divorce, in 1964 she moved to Boulder, working nights as a nurse while earning her Masters degree in Counseling from the University of Colorado. In 1972 she took a job with the city of Boulder, serving as the first director of the Youth Services Bureau and eventually retiring in 1986 as Director of Housing and Human Services. After retirement she joined the Peace Corp in 1987 and spent two years living with an indigenous family on the island of Uman in the Federated States of Micronesia. Melba served on the September School board for 9 years. She was also an avid skier, hiker, and folk dancer for nearly fifty years, helping to found the Village Arts Coalition (now the Boulder Dance Coalition) as well as the Avalon ballroom. In August of 2018, at the age of 92, Melba hiked five miles near Brainard Lake. On her 93rd birthday she bowled a strike and two spares! Melba was preceded in death by her daughter Margaret Winn (d. 2016) and is survived by her son Kenton; daughter Jane; nephew Grey; grandchildren: Jeremy, Hunter, Ben, and Kristina; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be announced after the first of the year.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 17, 2019