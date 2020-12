Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin E. "Mel" Moore, 89, of Golden, died Sat. Nov. 28, 2020, at his residence. Private family services Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force. For a full obituary and online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com

