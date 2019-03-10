|
Melvina B. Taylor, of Longmont, peacefully joined the Holy Spirit on February 28, 2019. She leaves with full restoration of her mind and body as graced by God in heaven. Her soul is now reborn with the happiness, vitality, and joy she shared with us all in life. Mel's spirit will continue to grace us with the qualities of warmth, caring, sharing and inclusion she granted to others. Melvina was born September 23, 1933, in Hodgenville, Kentucky (President Abraham Lincoln's birthplace as she was quick to mention). Following her school years, she worked as a civilian assistant with the United States Army at Fort Knox. There, Mel met the love of her life and husband of 66 years, Russell Taylor, then a soldier stationed at Fort Knox. Mel and Russ started their lives together in 1952 living in Kansas City. She became a full-time mother and homemaker in 1954 with the birth of her first of four children. Russ's career in Aerospace brought them to Boulder, Colorado, in 1963, where they made their homestead of 54 years. They have recently resided in Longmont, Colorado in senior housing closer to children and family. Melvina dedicated her life to nurturing and supporting others. With four children of her own, her Mother's heart was always extended to her children's friends, neighbors and people she knew around the community. She always thought of others before herself and went out of her way to help when needed. Mel was an avid reader and possessed professional-quality crafting skills which she applied to brighten her home and community. She devoted years to creating weekly worship settings at First United Methodist Church in Boulder and participated in numerous hobby groups and creative activities. Many were blessed by the whimsical designs crafted by her skilled hands. Melvina was much beloved by those she met and touched in life. Her bright smile and uncanny, instantaneous wit were endearing and will be deeply missed. Mel is survived by her husband, Russ; children Susan Reuter, Alan Taylor, Joe Taylor, and Tia Taylor; grandchildren Chris Reuter, Elissa Reuter, and Evan Reuter; and great-granddaughter Michelle Taylor. A Celebration of Life service and reception for Mel will be held at Crist Mortuary on Friday, March 15, at 2 pm, followed by inurnment at 4 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church and TRU Community Care Hospice.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 10, 2019