It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our father Michael Basil Mansour at age 68. Michael was born on November 11, 1951 in Jordan. He was the son of Basil and Valerie Mansour. He moved to Colorado at the age of 19, and gained his U.S. Citizenship in 1977. In 1985, Michael graduated from Metropolitan State University with his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. That same year he celebrated the birth of his son and went on to have three beautiful daughters. Mike worked diligently to provide the best for his family serving many years as an engineer at Storage Tech and Avaya. After his retirement he obtained his real estate license which was always a passion of his. Michael was a kind and gentle man who loved food, music, dancing, and laughing but most of all Michael loved his family. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his children: Christopher Mansour, Valerie Mansour, Stephanie Mansour, and Melissa Mansour, his siblings: Mira (Emil) Mukhar, Elias (Silvia) Mansour, Sonia (Nick) Azar, Evelyne (Eissa) Serougi, Rima (Louie) Totah. His viewing will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Greenwood and Myers Mortuary in Boulder, CO. The funeral will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 at 11:30 at Nativity of our Lord Church in Broomfield, CO. followed by his burial service at 1:00 at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder, CO.

