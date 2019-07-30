|
Michael R. Black, 70, passed away of natural causes on July 20, 2019. Michael was born on August 22, 1948 to Roy and Virginia Black. Michael earned a master's degree in business. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was tenacious in his will and drive to enjoy life to the fullest. Michael was respected by all who knew him and loyal to all those whom he respected. The Lord called him home while Mike was doing what he wanted to do, was where he wanted to be in one of God's most gorgeous settings and was with those, he wanted there with him. Patty and Michael were married in Boulder on May 20, 1989. Michael is survived by his wife, Patty; children, Amy Black Marso and Shanna Gleason; siblings, Dorothy Plumer and Linda Stranahan; and grandchildren, Ty Reilly, Tessa Reilly, Zoe Gleason and Kael Gleason. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friends of Broomfield, P.O. box 836, Broomfield, CO 80038-0836. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at the Omni Interlocken Pavilion, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield on Thursday, August 1 from 12:30 until 2:30. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 30, 2019