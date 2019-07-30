Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood & Myers Funeral Services
2969 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 440-3960
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Omni Interlocken Pavilion
500 Interlocken Blvd.
Broomfield, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Black


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Black Obituary
Michael R. Black, 70, passed away of natural causes on July 20, 2019. Michael was born on August 22, 1948 to Roy and Virginia Black. Michael earned a master's degree in business. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was tenacious in his will and drive to enjoy life to the fullest. Michael was respected by all who knew him and loyal to all those whom he respected. The Lord called him home while Mike was doing what he wanted to do, was where he wanted to be in one of God's most gorgeous settings and was with those, he wanted there with him. Patty and Michael were married in Boulder on May 20, 1989. Michael is survived by his wife, Patty; children, Amy Black Marso and Shanna Gleason; siblings, Dorothy Plumer and Linda Stranahan; and grandchildren, Ty Reilly, Tessa Reilly, Zoe Gleason and Kael Gleason. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friends of Broomfield, P.O. box 836, Broomfield, CO 80038-0836. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at the Omni Interlocken Pavilion, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield on Thursday, August 1 from 12:30 until 2:30. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now