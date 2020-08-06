Michael Blum

Michael David Blum passed away early in the morning on Monday, August 3rd 2020. He was a dedicated husband, loving father, and loyal friend who spent his life caring for others and making sure they knew how much he loved them. Born in Philadelphia, he moved to Denver in the late 1970's and lived there for several years before moving to a kibbutz in Israel, where he spent his days working in fields and created computer software to teach visually impaired children how to read in his spare time. While in Israel, he met his future wife, Barbara, and they spent another year living there together before moving to Boulder. Even after living in Colorado for over 40 years, he would often express how lucky he felt to call such a beautiful place his home. He was a deeply curious person and a lifelong learner, constantly pushing himself to learn a new coding language or teach himself a new skill. After retiring from a long career in software development, he rediscovered his love of gardening and agriculture and he would often send photos of his homegrown produce to friends and family whether they asked or not. He also volunteered at Mountain Flower Goat Dairy in Boulder, where he quickly learned every goat's name and took great delight in describing their individual personalities. Michael was an exceptionally caring and gentle person who loved being a husband and a father. He would often declare that his plan was to live to be 100 years old so that he could have more time with all of us. Michael leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Barbara Kornfeld, his older brother Steve Blum, his daughter Ilana Blum, and son-in-law Nathan Aderhold. He is desperately missed by all of us. In lieu of flowers or cards, we ask that you please consider making a donation to the Colorado Symphony, where he spent many of his summer nights volunteering as an usher.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store