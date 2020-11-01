Michael Dana "Tanman" Tanner passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Boulder after experiencing a decline due to health issues he refused to let define his last years. He was 67. Michael was born on December 23, 1952, in Kansas City, Mo., but moved to Boulder early in childhood. A proud graduate of Fairview High School, he became "Coach Tanner" after coaching football for the Knights, which he did after walking on to the football team at the University of Colorado. He was a part of the 1987 Colorado State High School Football Championship team at Fairview, an accomplishment he regarded as one of the proudest moments of his life. Tanman became a staple in Boulder, always willing to help his family, friends and former players in any way they needed. Those who knew him best would describe his giving heart and ability to inspire young people in addition to his silliness and absolute passion for life. Despite the countless challenges he faced in his later life, Michael woke up every day proclaiming that it was a "great day to be alive." Even in his final days, when asked by nurses and medical staff how he was feeling, his answer always remained "high on life." Michael is survived by his wife, Connie, and daughter, Cydney, and is preceded in death by his father, Arthur, and mother, Jeanne. A funeral mass is scheduled at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Louisville on Wednesday, November 4. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will remain private but will be taped so that all of his loved ones have the opportunity to participate. Video of the service will be posted at facebook.com/tanman3232. A public celebration of life will take place next summer. In lieu of flowers, his wife and daughter humbly request financial donations to support medical expenses accrued throughout the final year of his life. Donations can be made at https://www.gofund me.com/f/mike-tanner-memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store