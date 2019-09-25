|
Michael Christopher Gold, 46, was born in Daytona Beach, Fla., to Elizabeth Ruse Gold and an extended family that treasured him from the get-go. He left us too soon because of cancer but the disease didn't win - all of us who knew Michael did. Growing up in Boulder, Michael went to Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Casey Middle School and Boulder High School. He earned a degree in graphic design from Front Range Community College and worked as a design project coordinator with General Steel. Michael lived in Arvada with his wife, Angel, and his two other favorite people - sons Sebastian and Trevor. He was clear that his role as their dad would always be the most important one in his life. He coached their sports teams and cheered everyone on regardless of which side of the fence he was standing on. One of Michael's friend's described him as the happiest person he'd ever met. He knew how to turn any kind of challenge into an adventure and loved to create his own adventures by 4-wheeling, riding the ATV, snowboarding, motorcycling, dirt biking, surfing, deep sea and fly fishing. He wrestled in middle school, high school and with the Boulder Bandits - routinely leaving with a ribbon or a medal. Michael married Angel Gold in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, 2007 and celebrated with friends and family from all over because he loved a good party with good people. Angel will always be the love of his life; the person who made him smile from the inside out. Michael will continue to be an unsurpassable dad, husband, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. He was someone everyone looked up to - someone everyone wanted to know. In addition to Angel, Sebastian, Trevor and Elizabeth, Michael's family includes his brother, Eric Gold (Pam); Uncle Butch and Aunt Dee Ruse (both deceased); Uncle Gubbie and AuntieLina Ruse; Uncle Tex Ruse; his stepfather Michael Rasmussen (Gail); mother-in-law Stormy Frost; sister-in-law Serena Rollins (John); sister-in-law Julie Kennedy (deceased); sister-in-law Kimberley Cochill (deceased); sister-in-law Pamela Rollins (deceased). Cousins include Travis Ruse (Susan) and daughters, Hope and Eva; Kellie Ruse and son Patrick; Scott Ruse (Alysha) and children Tyler, Breyden and MacKenzie; Tyler Ruse (Stacy) and son Cameron. Nieces and nephews include Jerytt, Isaac, Xavier, Anna, Chloe, Jacob, Amanda, Megan, Seth and Brandi. We will celebrate Michael's joy of life, his mighty spirit and his love of anyone who was lucky enough to know him on September 29, 2019 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1128 Pine St., in Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 25, 2019