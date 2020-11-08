John R. "Boots" Hoffman, Jr. of Boulder died on October 25, 2020, at his residence. Born on August 16, 1943, to John R. Hoffman, Sr. and Lois Muench, John grew up in Louisville, KY. Following High School, John served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman from 1968 to 1970 where he spent 9 months in Vietnam with the Seabees. John later went on to earn a Ph.D. in education. He had a true passion for teaching which he displayed over his 30 years as a reading teacher in the St. Vrain Valley School District. One of John's greatest achievements was helping to start the Boulder Valley Safe School Coalition, 20 years ago. Upon retiring from a career in teaching, John, a gay man, was a part of the Speaking Out program and spoke to over 9000 students about his experience growing up gay. Additionally, he spent over 18 years visiting colleges and working with middle and high school students in the Boulder Valley School District trying to educate and teach students the importance of loving themselves regardless of their sexual orientation. Private family services will be held. Contributions may be made to Out Boulder County, 1443 Spruce St. Boulder, CO 80502, or the Boulder Humane Society, 2323 55th St. Boulder, CO 80301. Please leave condolences at murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store