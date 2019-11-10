|
Michael James Riedeman Sr., 73, passed from this life on Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home in Longmont, Colorado. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at 3:00 pm at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave. Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 2:00 pm at the family's home in Longmont. Michael was born on January 4, 1946, in Buffalo, New York, the son of Donald F. and Sally G. Riedeman. He married Rebecca Jane Snider of Fairmont, West Virginia, on May 13, 1967. Michael moved with his family to Fairmont in 1955. He was a 1963 graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and earned a Business Administration Degree from Fairmont State University. After graduation, Michael had a 20-year career with Ford Motor Credit Corporation, eventually becoming a branch manager in Denver, Colorado. Michael later became the owner of an HOA Management and Accounting Company in the Boulder, Colorado, area where he worked for over 20 years. He was well respected in the community, remembered as a man of great integrity, and described as a curmudgeon, with a sweet and kind demeanor. He always said he wanted to go out with his boots on, and his last day was spent working at his desk during the day, laying down in the evening to rest, and passing away peacefully. The family takes comfort knowing he has joined his wife Rebecca and son Michael J Riedeman Jr. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Peter G. Riedeman. Michael is survived by his daughter Laurie Riedeman; son-in-law Phred Westfall; Brother Steven Riedeman; sister-in-law Dana; and grandchildren Gwendolyn and Sam Riedeman. He was a supporter of the Bridge House in Boulder and after a family trip to South Dakota, the St. Joseph's Indian School preserving the Lakota Heritage. M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors of Boulder is handling the arrangements. Information regarding Michael's Celebration of Life can be found on their website: www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com. Michael will be interred in the Memorial Garden at Christ Episcopal Church in Fairmont, West Virginia, at a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 10, 2019