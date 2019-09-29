|
Michael, a resident of Boulder CO, passed away of natural causes in Livingston MT on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was 58 years old. Michael was born on November 26, 1960 in Syracuse, NY to James A. and Sarah Jane Trolier. Michael's family and friends were the most important part of his life, especially his daughter Maya. Michael and Maya enjoyed spending time together: outdoors, on tandem rides, hiking, camping, cooking, baking cookies, tending to their garden, walking around Wonderland Lake and travelling. Each year they went to Canyonlands to hike and climb among the boulders. Michael watched in pride as Maya graduated from high school and recently enrolled in college. Michael's character was thoughtful, deeply caring and loving. He was both strong and tender. He had a love of beauty and peace, nurturing both in the wide, open spaces of the west. He had a tremendous sense of curiosity, a brilliant intellect and was known for his witty, insightful yoga limericks. As his partner, Kerry Lewis, and his yoga teacher, Michelle Anderson, wrote of him, "Michael had the mind of a genius, the hands of a healer, the heart of a humanitarian, the creativity of a poet, the voice of an angel, the wonder and delight of a child and the mischievous, astute wit of a leprechaun. He loved nature and the great mystery of being human in a wondrous universe." Michael and Kerry shared a love for each other, nature, yoga, meditation, hiking, somatic studies, art, dance, music, and all things magic. Michael was dedicated to preserving the earth and the environment through scientific study, education and personal choice. He received a B.S. in Chemistry at Penn State University and earned a Ph. D. in Physical Chemistry from Cornell University. He began his career as an atmospheric chemist in a joint program between the University of Colorado and NOAA. Michael later worked as a data architect and data scientist for Myers-Holum, Platts/McGraw Hill, Friedwire, Cerulean and PRA Health Services where he used his many intellectual and professional strengths to build advanced information solutions. With his partner, Kerry, Michael planned to shift his work life towards the healing arts. He recently completed training in biodynamic craniosacral therapy with Scott Zamurut of Santa Fe, NM, working as a teaching assistant and serving practitioners in training. Michael was an avid cyclist and enjoyed many rides with his long-time friends and cycling partners Damian Doyle and Knute Holum. Michael loved music and singing and performed with the Boulder acapella group Harmonia. He was a member of a book club where he nurtured his love of reading, literature and discussion. Michael enjoyed taking dance lessons with Joanna Rotkin and danced in her film "The Sky Inside." Michael practiced yoga at Studio Be Yoga with Wendy Bramlett and Michelle Anderson. Michael is survived by his daughter and his mother Sarah Jane Trolier of Wayne, PA. Also surviving are his siblings James W. Trolier (Katharine), Susan Trolier-McKinstry (Herb) and Kimberly Trolier and his nieces and nephew Aileen McKinstry, Emma Trolier, Nathan McKinstry, and many other relatives. Also surviving are his partner Kerry Lewis of Boulder, CO and his ex-wife Jennifer Greene and many friends in the Boulder and Santa Fe communities. Michael's father James A. Trolier preceded him in death. Private services will be held at Pastures of Plenty farm at 1:30 pm on Sunday October 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Michael's name to Colorado Public Radio or Cornell University.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 29, 2019