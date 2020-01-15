|
|
Mike Trynosky, age 95, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, at United Hospital in Longmont. While the official reason will be congestive heart failure, he wanted to be with his wife of 69 years, Marge, who passed away two weeks earlier. He insisted that "Marge is waiting for me by the park bench in her red dress." The park is where he courted Marge for months before they married in September 1950. He was born November 9, 1924, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to Roman and Tatiana Trynosky. As the sixth of seven children, he worked hard to make a good life. Mike had many roles, including state record holder gymnast, the first to graduate from college, a Marine during WWII, an electrical engineer with IBM, a deacon in the church, a thirty-second degree Mason, an amateur comedian, an outdoorsman, and a woodworker. The role he cherished most was as a devoted husband, father, and grandpa. All recall him as a genuine, down to earth man with a wonderful sense of humor and devoted to spending time with his family. Mike was the neighborhood handyman. No one needed a hardware store when they could root through his coffee can. He enjoyed woodworking, especially his Christmas visitor, John Coats, when they made gifts for his parents. Mike had the biggest smile when he had sawdust in his ears. Mike was happiest when he was helping Marge. He loved to find the best places to pick berries, bringing home pounds of fruit for her pies. His joy of precision to cut fabric and mark designs made him the perfect partner to create a legacy of quilts. Mike is survived by his three children Jeff Trynosky, Steve Trynosky, and his wife Judy, and Jody Cefola, and her three grandchildren, Michael Trynosky, Tanya Riddle, and her husband Ryan, and Heidi Kizer and her husband, Justin. All loved him dearly and will never forget his good nature, helpfulness, and humor. Instead of a service, the family asks you to share a joke. Mike believed laughter was the best medicine, and if you couldn't take a joke, well, you know the rest!
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 15, 2020