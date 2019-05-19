|
Michel A. Pierrat, father of 6, grandfather of 7, is fondly remembered for his love of life. A self-employed design engineer with over 50 patents in his name, Mr. Pierrat attended the top ranking Diderot École Polytechnic, now known as the Paris Diderot University (Paris 7). Seeking opportunity and entrepreneurship, Mr. Pierrat came to the United States in 1958 with his wife and two children. He lived in the Boston area for 30 years before coming to Colorado. Mr. Pierrat enjoyed all types of global adventures; from yacht sailing in Europe and the Caribbean, road trips in Mexico and Asia, portage canoeing/camping in New Hampshire, and hut-to-hut skiing in Colorado. Most of all, he loved good food and living the good life with friends and family. He died in his sleep the morning of May 4, 2019 in Boulder, CO, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children: Frank Pierrat, Valerie Pierrat, Marc Pierrat, Chantal Pierrat, Noelle Pierrat, and Neville Pierrat. A private memorial service is scheduled for June 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michel A. Pierrat's name to the Society for Women Engineers https://swe.org/.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 19, 2019