Michael William (Mike) Van Cleave passed away on March 27th in Paris, France, after a nine-year battle with thyroid cancer. With his characteristic wit, determination, eloquence, and gregariousness he transformed this battle into a multi-year celebration of life and friendship. Michael cultivated and enjoyed the friendship of hundreds of individuals from every continent of the world. Fete de Mike, started in 2015, was an annual party drawing those friends from all corners of the globe to France for a week of festivities. This signature event served as a testament to the relationships and determination that allowed Michael to wring out every last bit of joy, love and friendship his life had to offer. It would be an understatement to call Mike a "people person," because he was truly a people collector. He had a way of making everyone around him feel like his favorite person with his attentiveness, compassion, and wit. Michael was born in Lexington, Kentucky on December 26, 1967 to George William (Bill) and Ruth (Kilby) Van Cleave. His family moved to the Boulder, CO area in 1974 where he grew up and graduated from Boulder High School (1986), and from the University of Colorado, Boulder (1990). He took his degree in theatre to New York City where he eventually landed a job with HBO and started a business. After 9/11 he moved back to Boulder for a few years, until he went to Paris to get his master's degree in business (Executive MBA) from INSEAD in Fontainebleau. He graduated in 2010 while receiving treatment for thyroid cancer. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents and his niece Mia of Boulder, CO. He is survived by his parents Bill and Ruth and his sister Vicki of Campbellsville and his niece Andee of Boulder, CO, his extended family and hundreds of friends around the world who will miss him dearly.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 6, 2019