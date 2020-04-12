|
Milan Misuta died on April 3 after a courageous battle with cancer. He had a soccer ball at his feet, a cross on his pillow and was surrounded by adoring friends. Locally, he was known for coaching thousands of kids of all ages. He also served as a head coach at the University of Colorado for the men's and women's club teams winning numerous titles, including the 1994 women's national championship. Milan was a soccer genius. For the past forty years, Milan taught our community about the beautiful game. His passion for the sport was contagious and thousands of kids (and adults) were the beneficiaries. Through soccer, Milan passed along the traits of hard work, discipline, dedication and excellence. Those traits were evident as his teams moved the ball around the field. The lessons remained firmly in place as his disciples traded their soccer cleats for day jobs and professional careers. Milan was a star in his home country of what was then Czechoslovakia. This was during Czechoslovakia's heyday when the country won the European Championship in 1976. Milan played for top level clubs, including Iskru Partizanske, Duklu Eherske Hradiste, and FC Chomutov. He was from a small village in Slovakia that minted brilliant soccer players. Milan was the pick of the litter. The Solcany village--out of a scene from Hoosiers--was promoted to the Third Division of Czechoslovakian Football. In an end to its glory era, the village had to sell Milan to a big club and used the fee (money and construction materials) to build a new stadium. To this day, the stadium is known as the House that Milan built. For years, Milan's vehicle was a fixture at the parking lots at Roper Fields and Pleasantview or any other place where soccer was played. The channels on his television were also permanently fixed on any channel playing soccer. He was a purist in the finest sense of the word. He died knowing the tremendous impact he made on soccer lovers from Slovakia, to Milwaukee/Appleton, to Boulder. He was a one of a kind who will be dearly missed. Elysian Fields are usually a symbol for heaven. No doubt, Milan is playing soccer on those fields right now. I can just hear him: "Last goal wins it all."
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 12, 2020