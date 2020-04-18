|
Mindy Lisa Tabin Kelly passed away in light and love on Easter Sunday morning, April 12th. She was at home, surrounded by immense loving. After surviving breast cancer for seventeen years, Mindy succumbed in peace and grace. She will be remembered as a woman of valor and an inspiration. Born on January 27, 1967, in New York City, to Ron and Susan Tabin, Mindy was a graduate of Emory University, an IT professional and a minister in The Movement of Spiritual Inner Awareness. Mindy was like a ballerina-beautiful and strong. She was deeply loved by her friends and family all around the world. She had a gift for intimacy and kindness that will be dearly missed. She also had the world's most joyous laugh. In 2002, Forest Kelly saw her across a restaurant in downtown Boulder and he invited her to sit on his knee while singing to her. They were married two years later at an outdoor wedding overlooking the mountains. Forest is a devoted husband and loving father who held Mindy's hand during chemo treatments and took long walks with her and the dogs under the Colorado Moon. Forest sings bass in Face Vocal Band, which is as much a family as it is a band. There really are no words for how much the Face family will miss Mindy. She was the light, the love, the foundation. Forest is the singer, but she was our music. In 2009, their son, Trey "Jake" Forest Kelly, was born at Boulder Community Hospital. Like his mother, Jake is a brilliant scientist and mathematician. He loved going with his mom to Face concerts where they could frequently be found together, right up front, dancing and singing along. Mindy is survived by her husband, J. Forest Kelly and her son, Jake; her parents, Ron and Susan, her brother, Brett and her father-in-law, John Kelly, brothers and sisters-in-laws, niece and nephews; as well as by her aunts, uncles and cousins. May her memory always be for a blessing. Due to social distancing considerations, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences can be mailed to Forest and Jake Kelly at: 4305 Caddo Pkwy, Boulder, CO 80303 Donations in Mindy's memory may be made to The Humane Society of Boulder Valley.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 18, 2020