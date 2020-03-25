|
Miriam "Miki" Esther Felsenburg, age 72, passed away Friday, March 20th, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital in their hospice unit. Miki was born on August 24th, 1947 in Denver, Colorado to Gertrud and Kurt Felsenburg, Viennese Jews who escaped the Holocaust. Miki graduated from the University of Denver in 1969 with a degree in journalism and began her first career in public relations for AT&T/Western Electric. She became the national spokesperson for the company, a position that eventually led her to North Carolina. She fell in love with the NC spring and lived there for over 40 years, before returning to Boulder, CO in 2017. Miki began her second career in 1978 when she earned her JD Degree from Wake Forest University in 1991. She was recognized as the Outstanding Woman Law Graduate and became a member of the Wake Forest Law faculty where she taught for more than 17 years. Professor Felsenburg was beloved among faculty and students at Wake Forest and teaching was one of her life's great passions. She also enjoyed travel, sports, hiking and bridge. In the last few years of her life, she enjoyed several Road Scholar trips including her most recent adventure to Iceland and Greenland. Miki was an ardent patron of the arts, enjoyed theater, opera and film. She was passionate about the environment and was a relentless and vocal critic of the current administration. Miki was known for her staggering intellect, wry sense of humor and extraordinary kindness - especially to struggling LGBTQIAP youth. She had a profound influence on the lives of many. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her wife Regina Daniel, who passed away on New Year's Day, 2016. She is survived by many loving friends across the globe and her most precious dogs, Lily and Benny. A memorial service for Miki will be held in the next few weeks at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder (http://darrellhowemortuary.com/green-mountain-cemetery). The date is TBD in light of probate and other legal requirements. When the date and time are settled a posting will be made on Miki's CARINGBRIGE page: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/mikifelsenburg/journal Memorial gifts may be made to Dairy Arts Center https://thedairy.org/ and OUT BOULDER https://www.outboulder.org/
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 25, 2020