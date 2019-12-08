|
|
Miriam Binning Hendrickson died December 3, 2019 at the age 95 at Frasier Meadows. Born July 6, 1924 in Salt Creek, Wyoming to Lloyd Cecil Binning and Vera Rhodes Binning, she married Murl "Stan" Hendrickson on October 20, 1945 in Cheyenne Wyoming. Miriam graduated Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. While at UW she was selected Miss Frontier Days riding a horse for the first time in her life at the opening ceremony. We are sorry for those of you who missed her telling that story. Miriam lived in Boulder all her adult life where she and Stan raised four sons. One of her duties was refereeing their fights both physical and verbal. Convinced she needed a better approach to child rearing, she returned to the University of Colorado earning a Masters Degree in Counseling and becoming a licensed Professional Counselor with a private practice in family therapy. Miriam was a member, Trustee and Elder at First Presbyterian Church and was deeply involved in the Counseling Ministry. She served on the Board of the Mental Health Center of Boulder County (as it's President in 1971) and the Board of the Volunteer and Information Center (now the Volunteer Connection). She was a member of the Common Readers Book Club and an honorary member of the Boulder Fortnightly Club. Miriam is survived by her four sons: Murl (Priscilla) Erie CO; Lloyd (Shelley) Vienna VA; Kirk (Vivian) Medanales NM; and Kyle (Anne) Ames IA. She took special pride in her nine grandchildren: Murl Stanley IV, Alexa, Calder, Lacey, Adams, Lisa, Tony, Ayla and Latham; and seven great grandchildren: Emmalyn, Oliver, Isabell, Owen, Celah, Case and Rosemary. A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11AM at First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 1820 15th St. in Boulder. Contributions may be made to the Counseling Ministry at First Presbyterian Church 1820 15th St. Boulder CO 80302 or the Boulder County Mental Health Center 1333 Iris St., Boulder CO 80304.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 8, 2019