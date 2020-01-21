|
Myron (Mike) Haakenson died peacefully at home on January 13, 2020. He was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on October 5, 1937, to Aurthur and Gladys Haakenson. After finishing his apprenticeship as a brick mason in North Dakota, he moved to Boulder, Colorado, and married Elaine Counas. The couple had two sons, Evan and Dean, and moved to Longmont, in 1972. Mike was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge, and served in various roles including as an officer, and Governor. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing the penny machines in Blackhawk. Mike was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, grandson Nick Haakenson, daughter-in-law Debbie Haakenson, longtime partner Vonie Bruce, brother Vernon Haakenson, sister Joanne Capps, and his parents. He is survived his by his two sons, Evan and Dean Haakenson, and his grandchildren Lee, Nathan, Anni, Connar, Callista and Devon, as well as his partner Lis Lord. He is also survived by his brother Gene Haakenson of North Dakota, and sister Marion Smith, of Arizona. There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Longmont Moose Lodge, 2210 Pratt St., Longmont, CO 80501 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike's name to TRU Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Drive East Lafayette, CO 80026.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 21, 2020