Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Longmont Moose Lodge
2210 Pratt St.
Longmont, CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Haakenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron Haakenson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myron Haakenson Obituary
Myron (Mike) Haakenson died peacefully at home on January 13, 2020. He was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on October 5, 1937, to Aurthur and Gladys Haakenson. After finishing his apprenticeship as a brick mason in North Dakota, he moved to Boulder, Colorado, and married Elaine Counas. The couple had two sons, Evan and Dean, and moved to Longmont, in 1972. Mike was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge, and served in various roles including as an officer, and Governor. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing the penny machines in Blackhawk. Mike was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, grandson Nick Haakenson, daughter-in-law Debbie Haakenson, longtime partner Vonie Bruce, brother Vernon Haakenson, sister Joanne Capps, and his parents. He is survived his by his two sons, Evan and Dean Haakenson, and his grandchildren Lee, Nathan, Anni, Connar, Callista and Devon, as well as his partner Lis Lord. He is also survived by his brother Gene Haakenson of North Dakota, and sister Marion Smith, of Arizona. There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Longmont Moose Lodge, 2210 Pratt St., Longmont, CO 80501 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike's name to TRU Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Drive East Lafayette, CO 80026.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -