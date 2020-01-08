|
|
Nancy T Green, age 77, passed away surrounded by her family on January 5, 2020. Nancy was born on May 16, 1942 to Mary Francis (Thorp) and Frank Harold Turner in Denver, CO. She was a true Colorado native and has been a resident of Lafayette since 1960. Nancy married George Charles Green and raised their four children. Along with being a devoted mother, Nancy earned an Associate's Degree in Business and was an investor. She was also an accomplished quilter, knitter, and crocheter, finishing countless projects. Nancy enjoyed reading, music, movies, collecting stamps and coins, cooking, card making, and watching videos on YouTube. Nancy was an avid reader as well as a member of the Silver Sneakers. She was also a devoted member of the Lafayette Historical Society and loved researching family histories. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents Frances and Harold Turner; and her daughter Suzie Green. She is survived by her brother Bruce (Judith) Turner; son, Tim Green; daughter Brenda (Brad) Felder; daughter Sharon (Michael) Stitt; grandchildren, Chris (Elayne) Kimmett; Angel Roberts; Barrett Felder; Beau Felder; Nathan Green; Grace Green; and five great grandchildren. To honor Nancy's memory, please consider a donation to the Lafayette Historical Society.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 8, 2020