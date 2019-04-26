|
Nancy L. Shain, born Nancy Leigh Wallace on March 7 1930, died on April 23, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, CO. Nancy was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Ben and Dorothy Wallace where she grew up, graduating from City High School in 1948 and the University of Iowa in 1952. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and a life-long member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Following graduation, Nancy moved to New Jersey where she taught third grade for two years. She later graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1970 with a Master in Guidance and Counseling and completed a twenty- three career in 1993 primarily as a high school guidance counselor at Westminster High School, Westminster CO. Nancy was married in 1954 to Lt. E. Rox Shain following his graduation from West Point and widowed in 1968 when Rox was killed in Viet Nam. She remained in Boulder where she raised her three children: Rev. Christy Shain-Hendricks, (Glenn Hendricks); Sarah Hamby (Glen Hamby) and Rox W. Shain (Viviana); six grandchildren: Shain Hendricks, Maegan (Hendricks) Stevens, Benjamin Hendricks; Grace Unger; Kayla (Shain) Wilson and Rox A. Shain; and four great-grandchildren. Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a loyal friend to many. She was a fierce, determined and tenacious woman who often sought to challenge others to be their best. She loved her family first and foremost, along with her friends, playing and watching golf, football, music, reading, people-watching, travel and the occasional trip to the mall. Nancy had a great, if occasionally ribald sense of humor. She will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life service for Nancy is Monday April 29, 10am at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Boulder, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church (standrewboulder.org) or to the Colorado Music Festival and the Center for Musical Arts (comusic.org).
Published in The Daily Camera from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019