Nancy Mahan
1946 - 2020
Nancy Carol Mahan was born July 17, 1946 in Boulder, CO to Lewis and Ruth McBroom and passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at the age of 74, from the Covid-19 virus. Nancy graduated from Boulder High School in 1964. Nancy graduated from the Denver School of Cosmetology in 1965 and later ran the beauty salon at the Golden West Manor for 25 years. Nancy married Dave Mahan and they had two sons. She later married Don Dawe and moved to Longmont. She will be remembered as being very generous and putting other's needs before her own. She loved spending time with her family and hosted many family functions as well as traveling and laughing with friends and family. Nancy passed 3 days after her husband Don Dawe who also passed from Covid-19 virus. She is survived by her sister Joyce Johnson of Erie. Son Rick (Shannon) Mahan, their daughters Amanda and Emily of Loveland. Son Jeff (Tiffanie) Mahan, their daughters Macy and Miley of Erie, CO. Former husband Dave (Dorothy) Mahan of Lafayette, CO. Many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when everyone can gather to share memories and stories.

Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Mountain Mortuary
303-646-7302
