Nancy McCaffrey, 95, passed away in Fort Collins, Colorado on February 25, 2020. Born Constance Peabody to Dean and Florence Peabody in Brookline, Massachusetts on June 14, 1924, Nancy attended Carleton College during World War II. After the war, she led American Youth Hostel trips in the French Alps and worked for the American Friends Service Committee in Philadelphia. She married Hugh McCaffrey in 1953, and the couple moved to Boulder, Colorado where they were active in the Colorado Mountain Club, Plan Boulder, and in supporting Youth and Elder hostels. Nancy was active in the League of Women Voters, helping collect data and lobby the City of Boulder for bike lanes and paths. A life-long lover of music, Nancy played string quartets with other musicians for many years at her home on Juniper Avenue, where she lived for half a century, and later at The Meridian, where she spent most of the last decade of her life. Survivors include Nancy's daughters Sarah, Jennifer and Gretchen and son Mark. Preceding her in death are her parents, her former husband, Hugh, her brother Dean, and her sisters Ruth and Beth. Visit www.resthavencolorado.com to send the family online condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 1, 2020