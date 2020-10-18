1/1
Natalie Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie Arnold, 94, of Boulder, Colorado passed away on October 16, 2020 in Boulder. Natalie was the loving wife of Frederic Arnold for 73 years. Natalie is survived by her three children, Marc Arnold (Barbara), Dana Schwartz and Marcie Barkin Goodwin (Walter); five grandchildren and a great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic. Graveside services will be Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood & Myers Funeral Services
2969 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 440-3960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenwood & Myers Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved