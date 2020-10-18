Natalie Arnold, 94, of Boulder, Colorado passed away on October 16, 2020 in Boulder. Natalie was the loving wife of Frederic Arnold for 73 years. Natalie is survived by her three children, Marc Arnold (Barbara), Dana Schwartz and Marcie Barkin Goodwin (Walter); five grandchildren and a great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic. Graveside services will be Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.

