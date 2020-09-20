Nathan Hardin

Nathan passed away peacefully September 7, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital. He was loved and he will be missed. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, October 10, 2020 and can be attended virtually via Zoom. If you want to attend the Memorial, leave your name and phone number or email in the condolence section of the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel website. If you have a story to share about Nathan or a message for the family and to view Nathan's full obituary, please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.

