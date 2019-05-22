|
Born October 19, 1921 in Toronto, Ontario, the middle of three sisters. Passed away in the presence of her family at her home in Boulder late in the evening of May 12, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Keith and son Brian; survived by sons Ronald, Wayne and David and daughter Helen, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Berenice studied classics and languages at and graduated from the University of Toronto in 1943. Seeking adventure (and perhaps a warmer climate), she took a job as bilingual secretary in South America. There she met and in 1947 married Canadian petroleum geologist Keith Frederick Huff. After their first child was born, the Huffs returned to Canada, living in Alberta until 1967, when they moved to Houston Texas. Later moves took them to Weston Connecticut, Hamilton Bermuda and Genesee Colorado. While Keith was an executive with Exxon and after his retirement, they traveled extensively in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. Berenice loved opera and rarely missed the Saturday Metropolitan Opera radio broadcasts. She still solved the daily New York Times crossword (in ink!) at 97 years of age. Her last illness was mercifully brief. Burial and a short service will be held at the Golden Cemetery at 1:00 PM on Friday May 24th. A reception will follow at her home in Boulder. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the World Wildlife Fund in her honor. Visit www.aspenmortuaries.com obit for more info.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 22, 2019