Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole O'Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole O'Connell


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicole O'Connell Obituary
Nicole O'Connell, 37, a resident of Lafayette, and a former resident of Bluffton, IN, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on Nov. 23, 1981, in Bluffton, IN and was a graduate of Bluffton High School. She moved to Colorado after graduation. Nicole was employed at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa in Boulder Colo. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, hiking, camping, and concerts. Nicole was so full of life. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey O'Connell; two daughters, Adelyn and Lila; her mother, Pam (Jerry) Welch; her father, Fred Niblick; her grandmother, Lois Brickley; her sister Trisha (Mike) Harris; her brothers, Sean (Kim) Tappy; Bill (Deb) Niblick; Lee Niblick. Her in-laws, Brian and Lenore O'Connell, her brother-in-law, Daniel (Morgan) O'Connell and sister-in-law Allison O'Connell. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Betty Niblick and William Brickley. "A Celebration of Life" will be held with friends and family.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.