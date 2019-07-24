|
Nicole O'Connell, 37, a resident of Lafayette, and a former resident of Bluffton, IN, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on Nov. 23, 1981, in Bluffton, IN and was a graduate of Bluffton High School. She moved to Colorado after graduation. Nicole was employed at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa in Boulder Colo. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, hiking, camping, and concerts. Nicole was so full of life. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey O'Connell; two daughters, Adelyn and Lila; her mother, Pam (Jerry) Welch; her father, Fred Niblick; her grandmother, Lois Brickley; her sister Trisha (Mike) Harris; her brothers, Sean (Kim) Tappy; Bill (Deb) Niblick; Lee Niblick. Her in-laws, Brian and Lenore O'Connell, her brother-in-law, Daniel (Morgan) O'Connell and sister-in-law Allison O'Connell. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Betty Niblick and William Brickley. "A Celebration of Life" will be held with friends and family.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 24, 2019