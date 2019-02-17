|
|
In the final week of 2018, friends and family members were shocked with the sudden passing of a courageous leader in the Hip Hop Community, Noah Theeman Lindberg, better known in the dance community as "Poppin Agenda." Noah died of smoke inhalation when his quiet cabin in Gilpin County burned on December 25, 2018. He is survived by his mother, Marge Theeman, father, Reed Lindberg and stepmother, Betty Cannon. Noah was well known in the national Hip Hop community as both a dancer, promoter of community events and founder of the Hip Hop Congress at Evergreen State College. He danced under the name "Poppin Agenda." Popping is a type of Hip Hop favored by street dancers, which Noah loved and which helped him manage his severe Tourette's Syndrome. Tourette's is a neurological disorder that disrupts movement with uncontrollable tics. Rahman Jamaal, Chair of the International Hip-Hop Congress wrote, "Noah left so much for us to learn through his YouTube video series "Poppin4Tourette's," which shares his unique personal experience incorporating dance as a support mechanism to cope with Tourette's Syndrome." Noah's commitment to social justice causes led to his choice of his second name as a dancer, "Agenda." Noah explained, "my charged up Agendas are general social justice, getting down, speaking up, health, harmony, unity, and also Tourette's Syndrome awareness." His Hip Hop enthusiasm and participation in numerous marches, public advocacy, and outspoken support for minority rights began at University Hill Elementary and continued throughout his life. Noah was the first high school student member of the local ACLU board in Boulder. His New Vista advisor wrote, "I knew the world would receive a good soul who would work hard to do what was right and extend that knowledge." A college friend wrote, "Noah had a fearless ability to speak his mind and stand up for others." Please visit the Facebook group "In Memory of Noah Theeman-Lindberg aka Poppin-Agenda" https://www.facebook. com/groups/374652190004989/ to share condolences and learn about the many upcoming concert tributes and memorial events. Contributions in Noah's honor may be made to The Tourette Association of America: https://tourette.org and/or to the Hip Hop Congress: www.hiphop congress.com .
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 17, 2019