Nobi (Nobuyo) Okubo passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 at the age of 93 in Louisville, Colorado. Nobi was born on February 11, 1926 in Anaheim California. She was the youngest of six children of Japanese immigrants. When she was 17 she was sent to an internment camp in Poston Arizona where she graduated high school. Prior to transfer to Poston, she and her family lived in a horse stall at Santa Ana racetrack. She moved to Detroit Michigan from the internment camp and graduated from Wayne State University where she met her husband. At the age of 40 she was widowed when her husband died in a tragic auto accident. She raised her children while working on a teaching degree and two master's degrees in education. She was an elementary special education teacher in Michigan. In 2000, she accepted the Medal of Honor from President Clinton on behalf of her husband, James Okubo who was a medic in the 442nd all-Japanese battalion in World War II. Nobi is survived by her children, John, Anne and Bill (Amy) Okubo; grandchildren Mark and Alison Brocher, Elena, Callie and Andie Okubo; and great granddaughter Margaret Brocher. She is predeceased by her grandson, Mike Okubo. A memorial service will be held on November 2 at 11:00 at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art. Nobi lived life courageously and with resilience in the face of adversity. And gratefully when faced with good fortune. She will be greatly missed by her family as she was an inspiration.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 29, 2019