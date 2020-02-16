|
Noel Frank Card, 61, of San Jose, CA, passed away on February 6, 2020. Noel was born in Pasadena, CA on October 19, 1958. His family moved to Salt Lake City, UT in 1959, and then to Boulder, CO in 1961. Noel held the office of Master Councilor of the Boulder Chapter, Order of DeMolay for the summer term of 1976. He graduated from Fairview High School and Boulder Valley Vocational Technical School in 1978. He went on to receive a certification from Colorado Aero Tech in Aviation Electronics in 1991, graduating with honors. Noel worked as an Engineering Technician for Storage Technology Corp., Hero Automation, Scanex, TechniStar Corp., Komag, Inc., Symyx Technologies, Xyratex International, SSR Manufacturing Corp., and Spudnik, Inc. He enjoyed motorcycling, scuba diving and gardening. He was a 12-year volunteer for Our City Forest and an instructor as Master Composter for 5 years for Santa Clara County. Noel is survived by his wife of 20 years, Franci Card of San Jose, CA; by his mother, Andrea Lou (Maurer) Card of San Diego, CA; by his brother, Gregory Card (wife Linda Card) of Arvada, CO; and his sister, Adrienne Card-Moles (husband, George Moles) of Palmdale, CA; by his nephews and nieces, Cody Scheidt, Hannah Scheidt, Ethan Card and Anderson Card; by his uncle and aunt, William & Elinda Card of Almont, CO; and by his cousins, Jennifer Tomsic, Heidi Card, Nathan Card and Kiersten Mayer. No services are planned.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020