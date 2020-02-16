Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noel Card
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Frank Card


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noel Frank Card Obituary
Noel Frank Card, 61, of San Jose, CA, passed away on February 6, 2020. Noel was born in Pasadena, CA on October 19, 1958. His family moved to Salt Lake City, UT in 1959, and then to Boulder, CO in 1961. Noel held the office of Master Councilor of the Boulder Chapter, Order of DeMolay for the summer term of 1976. He graduated from Fairview High School and Boulder Valley Vocational Technical School in 1978. He went on to receive a certification from Colorado Aero Tech in Aviation Electronics in 1991, graduating with honors. Noel worked as an Engineering Technician for Storage Technology Corp., Hero Automation, Scanex, TechniStar Corp., Komag, Inc., Symyx Technologies, Xyratex International, SSR Manufacturing Corp., and Spudnik, Inc. He enjoyed motorcycling, scuba diving and gardening. He was a 12-year volunteer for Our City Forest and an instructor as Master Composter for 5 years for Santa Clara County. Noel is survived by his wife of 20 years, Franci Card of San Jose, CA; by his mother, Andrea Lou (Maurer) Card of San Diego, CA; by his brother, Gregory Card (wife Linda Card) of Arvada, CO; and his sister, Adrienne Card-Moles (husband, George Moles) of Palmdale, CA; by his nephews and nieces, Cody Scheidt, Hannah Scheidt, Ethan Card and Anderson Card; by his uncle and aunt, William & Elinda Card of Almont, CO; and by his cousins, Jennifer Tomsic, Heidi Card, Nathan Card and Kiersten Mayer. No services are planned.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -